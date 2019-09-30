Concerns raised over 'environmental impact' of proposed water activity hub in Carlow

Plans are being developed for a Water Activity Centre and Visitor Experience Centre for Carlow Town Park and one councillor has expressed concerns over the potential "environmental impact" on the area.

Earlier this year, Carlow County Council tendered a contract to appoint a multi-disciplinary team comprising quantity surveyors/architects/planners to investigate the feasibility of creating a Water Activity Centre and Visitor Experience Centre in Carlow Town Park on the banks of the River Barrow.

The tender stated that this would be a hybrid mixed use development, combining economic and recreational uses, linking a major Tourism Asset for Carlow Town with a water activity hub and storage facilities for the various water clubs currently utilizing the River Barrow.

Speaking at the September meeting of Carlow Municipal District, Cllr Adrienne Wallace called on the Council to ensure there was no "environmental impact" as a result of the installation of the activity hub.

She asked that the local authority "always be careful" especially over bio-diversity concerns in the area.

In response, Pierce Kavanagh, Economic Development Officer in Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office, said it is a consultant led process "and there will have to be an impact assessment" carried out.