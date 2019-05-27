Rathvilly Tidy Towns have 'witnessed something that is not normal for the village'

Rathvilly Tidy Towns say they have "witnessed something that is not normal for the village" and that is vandalism (pictured above).

The group said: "Someone or some people were nasty enough to break two of the old granite pots in Phealan street on Saturday night.

"The person or people involved obviously have no love for the village or the efforts put in by the villagers to make it look as well as it does. If you know who did this then please, do something about it before they do it again."