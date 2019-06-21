GALLERY: Great night for Carlow at Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur Regional Finals

Competing for Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur in the upcoming national final will be David Bambrick from Equireel representing County Carlow.

Equireel is an equine media business that focuses on the equestrian sport of eventing and in particular the cross country phase.

Equireel produces videos for different stakeholders throughout the equestrian industry and operate in Ireland, the UK, France, Netherlands and Poland. Equireel is run by business partners and Carlow natives David Bambrick and Michael Nolan.

The Regional Winners of “Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneurs’ were announced at an awards ceremony hosted by Carlow’s Local Enterprise Offices on June 19 at Step House Hotel ,Borris, Carlow.

The winners were chosen from 12 finalists, shortlisted from almost 200 applicants in the competition which was launched earlier this year by the LEO’s as part of a nationwide search to find “Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE).

Now in its fifth year, IBYE is a nationwide campaign to celebrate Ireland’s young entrepreneurs and is open to individuals aged 18 to 35 who have an innovative business idea, new start-up or established business.

24 contenders (three from each region nationally - one in each category) will be selected to compete for the national title of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur on Sunday, September 15.

A further €100,000 investment fund will be available to invest in the winners of the three categories at the national final - one of which will also be named as “Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur”.

Eight regional finals are taking place across the country over the next few weeks in the search for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur 2019. Previous LEO Carlow national finalists include Equiratings and Paintshop.ie

Speaking at the regional final Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Carlow said: "We are delighted to have had such a positive response from so many strong candidates from Carlow this year - it is fantastic to see so many young entrepreneurs here tonight with innovative ideas and businesses.

"The skills and knowledge gained by all involved in the competition we hope will stay with each participant and help grow their businesses even further.

"We are excited to see what will be in-store for our regional winners and we wish them every success in the upcoming national finals!

"IBYE is a remarkable platform that we hope will encourage and grow further young entrepreneurship and job creation in the region."

Further details on the competition and supports available to young entrepreneurs are available through www.localenterprise.ie