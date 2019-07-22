GALLERY: Hundreds take to the streets as part of Carlow's first ever Pride Parade at weekend

Hundreds of people took to the streets for Carlow's first ever Pride Parade as the Dolmen County was filled with love on Sunday.

There were amazing scenes as people walked through the streets of Carlow Town to celebrate social and self acceptance, achievements, legal rights and of course pride in the LGBT community.

The afternoon started with a colourful parade from St Patrick's College to Carlow Town Park where the party continued. The inaugural parade was a resounding success and showcased Carlow as a fantastic, vibrant and diverse town.

The Gardaí did their part too: