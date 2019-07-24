GALLERY: Over 550 people attend this year's Play Day on the Tullow Road in Carlow Town

Over 550 people attended this year's Play Day on the Tullow Road in Carlow Town.

County Carlow Sports Partnership said: "We are delighted with how it went with the the sun making an appearance.

"Thanks to everyone who was involved in making it a big success with over 550 people attending on the day.

"Great work was done by Carlow County Development Partnership CLG Carlow Community Carlow Regional Youth Services Tullow Road Community Development Group in the preparation and planning!

"See you again next year."



