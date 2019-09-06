'In a hotel near you,' as inaugural edition of the 'inCarlow' magazine is launched

A gathering from across the county launched the "inCarlow Magazine" on Thursday at the re-opened Ballykealey House Hotel.

The magazine was commissioned by Carlow County Council in partnership with Carlow Tourism with the support of County Carlow Camber.

Speaking about the publication, Kathleen Holohan Chief Executive of Carlow County Council said: "We believe that Carlow is multi-talented and many-faceted, providing a compelling blend of heritage, creativity, natural beauty, historic and modern elements; all enhanced by our people who have ambition, innovation and success built into their DNA.

"inCarlow Magazine was created to illuminate the unique interwoven tapestry that depicts the intrinsic relationship between Carlow people and their place.

"A common thread running through our content for this issue is the inspiring stories of Carlow people and their impact on both the local community and world stage; who represent the very best of what the county has to offer through the difference made by their daily contributions—and achievements of a lifetime."

Launching the publication, Cllr John Pender, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: "I am delighted to be able to host this event and launch this wonderful publication which has been commissioned as part of our work to promote Carlow in the run up to the National Ploughing Championships and beyond.

"I’d like to personally thank everybody involved in this project which showcases not just the story that makes Carlow a place of wonder but also the collaborative nature of our work."

Speaking at the launch, Alison O’Byrne, Editor-in-Chief from ALHAUS, said: "We in ALHAUS were delighted to work with Carlow County Council and the collaborative team on the inCarlow project, and we look forward to seeing the readers' reaction to the publication.

"For us, inCarlow Magazine is all about the reader experience—and Carlow provided us with a rich tapestry of both people and places; all of whom have innovation, ambition and success woven into their personal and professional stories."

The publication will be there to welcome visitors to accommodation solutions for the upcoming National Ploughing and Colin Duggan, General Manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, said: "More and more the visitor in our experience wants to hear about the authentic story of the area so that they can seek out new and unique experiences.

"By having a quality publication of this nature available to visitors means they can find out more about Carlow has to offer. therefore they are more enticed to stay longer which is great for the Tourism industry in this county."