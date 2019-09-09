Hundreds turn out for Rathanna's Hill Farming Showcase with sheep racing a highlight

This event had everything!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Hundreds turned out for Rathanna's Hill Farming Showcase on Sunday with the sheep racing through the village a highlight.

This event had everything from free ice-cream to sheep shearing and guess the weight of a ram. 

If you didn't go this year, be sure to go along to next year's event. 

It is organised by the Blackstairs Farming Group and is a fantastic afternoon highlighting the importance of the rural landscape and rural practices to daily lives.