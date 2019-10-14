GALLERY: Over 140 players from three counties take part in inaugural Garda Cup tournament

The Garda Cup tournament proved to be a fantastic occasion at Palatine GAA club on Sunday.

Round Towers, St Laurence's and Castledermot from Kildare joined St Joseph's, Ballylinan and Na Fianna Óg from Laois along with Tinryland and host club Palatine to compete for the cup.

The weather threatened to scupper the event but after the clouds separated those in attendance were treated to a wonderful festival of football.

All teams played in a final and each player was presented with a Garda medal.

The home club came out on top in a thrilling cup final against St Joseph's to lift the inaugural Garda Cup which was generously donated by Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes of the Kilkenny/Carlow Division.

A huge thanks also to the Carlow Community Policing Team of Sergeant Conor Egan and Gardaí Esmay Mannix and Frank Bergin who assisted at the event and presented medals along with members of the Moore family who kindly sponsored the event.

Over 140 players took part and the support of Palatine GAA club and all the parents and coaches of the visiting teams is an example of community and Gardaí working together to support our young people.

Well done to all involved and this promises to be a really good annual event.