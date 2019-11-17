PICTURES: Sum of €12,000 raised from mega raffle organised by Nurney community

Nurney Community Development Group have held their fundraising draw in The Nurney Inn.

The draw was a culmination of six months of work between Our Lady's National School, Nurney Villa AFC and St John's Church in Nurney.

The group sold tickets locally and at both the Tullow Show and the Ploughing Championships.

As a result, they raised €12,000 which was split equally between the three groups.

The cheques were presented to the groups and all prizes have been distributed also.

The draw was held on Saturday, October 26.

The group would like to sincerely thank all those, both local and from all corners of the country, who supported the draw and made it a huge success.

Apart from the financial gain, it has further strengthened the bonds between all the groups in the area which is a huge positive in a small community.

On the night of the draw, all the proceeds from tickets that were sold on the night went to the local defibrillator group.

A sum of €320 was raised for this which was a fantastic gesture by all present.

The group would like to thank the following for their kind help, sponsorship and co-operation in running the draw:

Tully Travel; Connolly's Hardware; Lord Bagenal Inn; Stena line; Byrne's Marquees; Nurney Inn/Henry Nolan; Seerys; PJ O'Brien; Denis Nolan; McAssey's Butchers; Ballon Meats; Azap Print; Solar Signs; Walsh's Whiskey; Silver Spear Gin and Dargan Tools.

Draw winners:

1st prize - Thomas White, Limerick €1,600/€2,000 holiday voucher

2nd prize - Breda Small, Tipperary €400/Weber BBQ

3rd prize - Tom Breslin, €200/Stena Line voucher

4th prize - Liam Cosgrave, artisan hamper