David Walsh of Netwatch makes presentation to Garda Youth Award winner

David Walsh of Netwatch, the main sponsor of the Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Youth Awards, pictured above presenting the Individual Award winner, Carlow's Ismail Mohammed, with his prize.

Award winners from across the Garda Division of Carlow and Kilkenny were honoured on Thursday, November 7, at the inaugural Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Youth Awards.

Headquartered in Carlow, Netwatch are global leaders in proactive visual monitoring and provide protection and peace of mind for businesses in Ireland, UK and US.

Ismail, 21, will go on to represent the Garda Division in the National Garda Youth Awards next year.

Ismail and his family were resettled in Carlow under the terms of a United Nations High Commissioner Refugee (UN HCR) mission.

At 11-years-old, Ismail had no English, had never experienced formal education or the norms of living in a settled community. Ismail now attends the Institute of Education in Carlow studying Engineering Aircraft systems.

He is actively involved with Carlow Regional Youth Services and was instrumental in revitalising cricket in Carlow and has been involved in the very successful team representing the Dolmen County. He was nominated by Rohingya Action Ireland.