GALLERY: Thousands gather for start of County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience

Thousands of excited voices of children could be heard cheering on Santa Claus as he joined Mayor Andrea Dalton to switch on the Christmas Lights for 2019 over the weekend.

The event on Saturday kick-started a month of Festive Family Fun across the county.

The festivities began at 1pm with young people from Carlow Regional Youth Services, Vault Project who decorated the stage and then performed to the growing crowd with a selection of individual and group musical acts.

They were joined by Carlow College of Music whose choir performed a variety of magical Christmas numbers.

When darkness fell, the Éist Candlelight walk of Hope supported by Bank of Ireland lead by the Carlow Pipe Band, Santa and Wibbly Wobbly Wendy joined the thousands gathered for the main event around the Liberty Tree.

Wibbly Wobbly Wendy started the countdown to the big switch on and Santa, Mayor Andrea Dalton joined by other elected members were greeted with rapturous applause as they turned on the Christmas lights.

Speaking during the event Mayor Dalton said she "encouraged everybody to shop local this year as local business people make a special effort to provide a full range of good and services for the festive season".

She added: "Spending locally supports local jobs, which in turn supports local communities to become vibrant."

Prior to Santa’s departure he "thanked the children of county Carlow for coming out to help him put on the Carlow Town Christmas lights and encouraged them to send their letter soon on this special post box on Dublin Street".

Santa encouraged the kids of Carlow to be really good in the run up to Christmas and he looked forward to returning to Carlow on Christmas Eve.

Speaking about the Festive Family Experience, Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office, said: "Carlow has really pulled out all the stops for this year for the festive period with a wide variety of activities from now until December 24.

"We are delighted to see so many people to come out and support this event and we hope that people will continue to show support for all events , activities and retail experiences across the county," he added.

Further information on the County Carlow - A Festive Family Experience check out https://www.facebook.com/CarlowChristmas/ or pick up a copy of the full programme in various outlets across the County.