GALLERY: Knockbeg College past pupils' reunion held at the Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow

The Seven Oaks hotel was the venue on Saturday, November 23 for old friends from various year groups to catch up and reminisce about the good old times.

Many stories were exchanged and a few tales were told.

Class groups from the 1959/1960 era right through to 2009/2010 cohort gathered to enjoy the company of friends with whom they had soldiered with, as students in Knockbeg, whether as borders or more recently as day pupils.

Before heading to the hotel, the new school was opened from 6pm to allow our past pupils to take a stroll through the grounds to see the complete transformation in what was once a home away from home for many.

The past students were mesmerised by what they experienced. There was an air of disbelief as many went searching for the study hall and Siberia; nowhere to be seen. A new state of the art, purpose built campus greeted them.

A long wait but worth the wait according to many who were instrumental in getting the project over the line.

Fr Sean Maher, from the class of 1989, said a mass in the new autistic unit in memory of all deceased past pupils. This was very well received by those present.

The Seven Oaks Hotel, as always, provided the ideal venue for the reunion. The meal and service was top class. Many thanks to Michael Walsh and his staff for making it a memorable night.

Joe Farrell from the 1995 class acted as MC on the night and introduced guest speakers.

Fr John Dunphy, Chairperson of the Board of Management, started with grace before dinner. After the meal, Minister Charlie Flanagan, who is currently the President of the Knockbeg College Past Pupils Union, addressed the room and recalled his account of his time in the school.

Bishop Denis Nulty, on behalf of the Trustees, said a few words and congratulated all who had worked tirelessly over many years to get the college to where it is today.

Michael Fitzpatrick, chairperson of the Dublin branch of the PPU and also a member of the 1989 class said a few words also.

Finally the school's Principal, Mike Carew concluded the formalities.

Many thanks to all who made the effort to attend on the night, particularly those who were celebrating their reunion year.

It was great to see old and new faces attend this biannual event. Thanks for the memories.

Organisers said: "We look forward to seeing even more past pupils back in the new year for the official opening of the new school.

"Also, all past pupils are welcome to the AGM on Friday, January 24 in the College at 7.30pm, by which time all renovation work will be completed."