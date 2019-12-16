GALLERY: Borris Vocational School past pupils receive WIT awards for their work

Three Borris Vocational School past pupils were presented with certificates at the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) School of Business Annual Recognition of Awards Ceremony last semester.

The Dean's list comprises approximately the top 5% highest performers in the School each achieving first class honours in their continuing studies.

They include three Bachelor of Business (Hons) students who all attended Borris Vocational School: Dean Whearty, Courtnaboughla, Kilkenny, studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons), Marie Delaney, Skeoughvosteen, studying the Bachelor of Business Hons and Chloe Murphy from Borris, Carlow, studying the Bachelor of Business (Hons).

Altogether more than 60 School of Business students were recognised for their academic achievements during the 2018/2019 academic year at the School of Business 17th Annual Recognition of Awards Ceremony.

This Ceremony recognises continuing students with outstanding academic achievement in their previous year.

Recognition of student effort and excellence is something the School of Business continually does.

These top performing students can influence others to achieve their potential as peer role models, and the recognition represents a mark of excellence to be included in recipient’s curriculum vitae.

The awards were called by the course leaders and presented by the Head of School (Dean) of Business, Dr Thomas O'Toole.

In a speech, he said: "The students on the Dean's list are among the highest achievers nationally and internationally.

"Their quest for academic excellence is underpinned by their commitment and enthusiasm for their programme of study and bodes well for their future careers."