'No doubt about it, you saved his life,' Gardaí in Carlow honoured for their brave work

Members of An Garda Síochána in the Carlow District have been honoured for their brave work throughout 2019.

Several Gardaí in the policing district received commendations at Carlow Garda Station on Wednesday afternoon for their dedicated work in the line of duty over the last twelve months.

Superintendent for Carlow, Aiden Brennan, got proceedings underway at the station and said the commendations are about acknowledging the good work being done by Gardaí on the ground.

"There have been marvelous detections and results in the courts during the year but some tragedies [in Carlow] as well.

"Every phone call we get there is somebody in need," he said.

Deeds of bravery and dedication to the people of Carlow were recounted by Chief Superintendent of the Carlow/Kilkenny Division, Dominic Hayes and Supt Brennan.

Chief Supt Hayes spoke about the importance of building relationships locally and how the Ploughing Championships in 2019 helped that objective.

Garda Shane Aylward was the first to be honoured for his efforts in an incident where a young man was missing in Carlow Town.

Supt Brennan said Garda Aylward and other members searched a lot of derelict sites in Carlow and sadly, they eventually found the remains of the man but it brought a lot of comfort to the family that he was found.

Garda Pamela Burke was also recognised for her efforts when she arrived on the scene of a fatal road traffic collision out in Tullow this year.

Supt Brennan said Garda Burke did "extraordinary work in tending to the injured party who was still alive at the time and she was of some comfort to him".

Meanwhile, Garda Cormac Corcoran received a commendation for tracking down suspicious callers in the Tullow area when they detected people who were casing out houses.

Kathryna Deneny was also recognised for her work in the successful prosecution of an animal cruelty case in Myshall.

Several other members were recognised for their efforts in making the Ploughing the huge success it was.

While Garda Fergal O'Connor received a commendation for his bravery in going into the River Barrow to recover a man who went into the water.

Supt Brennan said: "No doubt about it, you saved his life. Water is cold at this time of year, not many would do it.

"You showed bravery in going into the Barrow to recover the man."

The certificates were awarded to the Gardaí by John Pender, Cathoirleach of Carlow County Council and Mayor of Carlow, Andrea Dalton.

The full list of recipients in below:

Shane Aylward

Francis Charles Bergin

Rachel Boyd

Eugenia Brennan

Pamela Burke

John Byrne

Michelle Byrne

Tommy Cleere

Vincent Collins

Dave Conway

Cormac Corcoran

Stephen Delaney

Kathryna Deneny

JP Donoghue

Audrey Dormer

Lisa Doyle

Bryan Dunne

Conor Egan

Lisa Fallon

Bernard Graham

Majella Guinan

Joseph Hanley

Ciara Heffernan

Walter Hovenden

Patrick Kelly

Philip Knowles

Donal Lalor

Liam Lawlor

Darren Leahy

Richard McCormack

Darren Meagher Khan

James Miller

John Moulton

John O'Connor

Fergal O'Connor

Roisin O'Dwyer

Tommy O'Loughlin

Dean O'Sullivan

Philip O'Sullivan

Matt Phylan

Robert Rasmussen

James Riordan

Ian Roche

Daniel Ryan

Michael Ryan

Kieran Shields

Billy Tobin

Angela Togher

Brian Wilkinson



