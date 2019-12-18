'No doubt about it, you saved his life,' Gardaí in Carlow honoured for their brave work
They do an incredible job for the county and its people!
Members of An Garda Síochána in the Carlow District have been honoured for their brave work throughout 2019.
Several Gardaí in the policing district received commendations at Carlow Garda Station on Wednesday afternoon for their dedicated work in the line of duty over the last twelve months.
Superintendent for Carlow, Aiden Brennan, got proceedings underway at the station and said the commendations are about acknowledging the good work being done by Gardaí on the ground.
"There have been marvelous detections and results in the courts during the year but some tragedies [in Carlow] as well.
"Every phone call we get there is somebody in need," he said.
Deeds of bravery and dedication to the people of Carlow were recounted by Chief Superintendent of the Carlow/Kilkenny Division, Dominic Hayes and Supt Brennan.
Chief Supt Hayes spoke about the importance of building relationships locally and how the Ploughing Championships in 2019 helped that objective.
Garda Shane Aylward was the first to be honoured for his efforts in an incident where a young man was missing in Carlow Town.
Supt Brennan said Garda Aylward and other members searched a lot of derelict sites in Carlow and sadly, they eventually found the remains of the man but it brought a lot of comfort to the family that he was found.
Garda Pamela Burke was also recognised for her efforts when she arrived on the scene of a fatal road traffic collision out in Tullow this year.
Supt Brennan said Garda Burke did "extraordinary work in tending to the injured party who was still alive at the time and she was of some comfort to him".
Meanwhile, Garda Cormac Corcoran received a commendation for tracking down suspicious callers in the Tullow area when they detected people who were casing out houses.
Kathryna Deneny was also recognised for her work in the successful prosecution of an animal cruelty case in Myshall.
Several other members were recognised for their efforts in making the Ploughing the huge success it was.
While Garda Fergal O'Connor received a commendation for his bravery in going into the River Barrow to recover a man who went into the water.
Supt Brennan said: "No doubt about it, you saved his life. Water is cold at this time of year, not many would do it.
"You showed bravery in going into the Barrow to recover the man."
The certificates were awarded to the Gardaí by John Pender, Cathoirleach of Carlow County Council and Mayor of Carlow, Andrea Dalton.
The full list of recipients in below:
Shane Aylward
Francis Charles Bergin
Rachel Boyd
Eugenia Brennan
Pamela Burke
John Byrne
Michelle Byrne
Tommy Cleere
Vincent Collins
Dave Conway
Cormac Corcoran
Stephen Delaney
Kathryna Deneny
JP Donoghue
Audrey Dormer
Lisa Doyle
Bryan Dunne
Conor Egan
Lisa Fallon
Bernard Graham
Majella Guinan
Joseph Hanley
Ciara Heffernan
Walter Hovenden
Patrick Kelly
Philip Knowles
Donal Lalor
Liam Lawlor
Darren Leahy
Richard McCormack
Darren Meagher Khan
James Miller
John Moulton
John O'Connor
Fergal O'Connor
Roisin O'Dwyer
Tommy O'Loughlin
Dean O'Sullivan
Philip O'Sullivan
Matt Phylan
Robert Rasmussen
James Riordan
Ian Roche
Daniel Ryan
Michael Ryan
Kieran Shields
Billy Tobin
Angela Togher
Brian Wilkinson
