PICTURES: Tyndall College presents its first ever musical and tickets are selling fast

Tyndall College is to present its first ever musical next week – an adaptation of the family favourite, GREASE.

Students from Second Year, Transition Year and Fifth Year have been busy rehearsing every week since November and the whole school is a hive of activity with the final preparations.

GREASE is a coming-of-age comedy that combines a classic storyline with much-loved tunes. The Tyndall College production features Sophie Broderick as Sandy and Callum Fischer as Danny.

Sure to be a sell-out, this year's musical is not to be missed!

The show runs on Wednesday, January 29, Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31 at 8pm in the school.

If you wish to guarantee yourself a seat, tickets are on sale now from the School Office. Tickets may also be purchased on the door each night.

Tickets are €5 for a Child, €10 for an Adult and €25 for a Family Ticket (2 adults and 2 children).

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm kick-off.