GALLERY: Seventeen drug searches carried out by Gardaí as part of Operation Storm

Operation Storm in Carlow on Wednesday saw 40 people arrested and ten cars seized by Gardaí around the county.

As part of the massive operation, there were 40 arrests with 35 people charged, one person was dealt with by the Juvenile Liaison Officer while two people received adult cautions.

In another two matters, files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There were 28 warrants executed in total with 25 of these bench warrants and three committal warrants.

Ten vehicles were seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for no tax, no NCT and no insurance.

There were seventeen drugs searches and ten were positive with six people detected for the sale and supply of drugs and four for possession.

There were four minor seizures of cannabis and six seizures of cannabis and cocaine for sale and supply.

40 people were arrested in relation to ongoing investigations including fraud, theft, assault, burglary, sale and supply of drugs, sexual offences and threats to persons.

One person was arrested for drug driving and there were numerous checkpoints throughout the county right throughout the day.