GALLERY: 'Huge response' by residents as Carlow Gardaí carry out Operation Homesafe

There was a "huge response" by residents as Gardaí targeted 400 houses for crime prevention advice as part of Operation Homesafe on Thursday evening in Carlow Town.

There were around twelve Gardaí going around to estates that included Dolmen Gardens, Hunters Green and the Sandhills area between 5pm and 9pm.

Gardaí were distributing crime prevention literature as well as giving residents home security advice and encouraging people to sign up to text alert.

The Garda Incident Command Vehicle - which is basically a Garda station on wheels - was also at different locations in the estates throughout the evening.

Text alert co-ordinators from Carlow Town were at the command vehicle to encourage and assist people in setting up or joining a text alert group.

There were members of the community engagement team present as well as Sgt Peter McConnon, Crime Prevention Officer for the Carlow/Kilkenny Division.

Carlow Gardaí said: "A huge response to our doorstep crime prevention and awareness initiative meant a busy evening for Pollerton Text Alert co ordinator Adrian Perks.

"Lots of our younger residents got to see the workings of the command vehicle manned by Garda Ray Stapleton.

"Well done to all for driving on this very worthwhile initiative and a big thanks to the many people who signed up to support the text alert."