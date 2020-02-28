Is this the worst road in Ireland? Carlow residents angry over condition of surface in Ballon

Is this the worst road in Ireland? Carlow residents are angry over the condition of a road surface in Ballon.

A Carlow Live reader has sent in the pictures above from a road at the back of Ballon Hill.

One resident said: "The road is in dire need of resurfacing as it is falling apart. There are deep potholes all over the road in some spots they are so big they are unavoidable.

"They are also very deep and when it rains are undetectable and are capable of causing damage to someone's car. It has been this way for years, the Council come out and patch them up and and shortly after they appear again.

"It has been 30 years since the road was last surfaced. People in the area are sick of being ignored and are fed up waiting for something to be done about it."