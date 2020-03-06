GALLERY: Appeal for nominations at launch of 2020 Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Youth Awards

Following on from last year's hugely successful inaugural Garda Youth Awards, the search is on again this year for a young person or group of young people who have achieved extraordinary things.

An Garda Síochána in association with Netwatch, Carlow County Council and Kilkenny County Council this week launched the Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Youth Awards for 2020.

Two of the main category winners from last year, Shantelle Tynan – Special Achievement and Ismail Mohammed – Individual Award, spoke at the launch of the 2020 awards on Thursday.

Both will go on to represent the Carlow/Kilkenny Division at the national final of the Garda Youth Awards next month.

Speaking of the awards locally, co-founder of Netwatch, David Walsh, said: "When Netwatch got involved in the inaugural awards last year, we knew it would highlight some great young people in our communities.

"The amazing stories that were presented to the judging panel, surpassed our expectations and the award winners of 2019 were an inspiration to us all.

"I am looking forward to being part of this great initiative again this year, the people of Kilkenny/Carlow should be very proud of the young people that surround us."

Last year, more than 50 young people and groups were nominated for the awards. Ten of those went on to be honoured at an inspirational event held in Hotel Kilkenny last November.

The Carlow nominees who didn't progress received certificates to acknowledge their nomination at the launch on Thursday.

Chief Superintendent of the Carlow/Kilkenny Division, Dominic Hayes, said: "I am delighted to be hosting the Kilkenny/Carlow Divisional Youth Awards for a second year in a row after the tremendous success of the Youth awards in 2019.”

"The awards are all about recognizing ordinary young people doing extraordinary things out in their local communities, it is a fantastic initiative.

"Every day we see fantastic young people overcoming challenging situations and contributing greatly to personal projects and community initiatives.

"Young people are the future. It's about collaboration – working together to make our communities better and safer places to live in."

The 2020 Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Youth Awards will take place in Carlow on November 12.

The awards are open to any outstanding young individuals in the Kilkenny and Carlow area who by their presence make their community a better place to live or have shown determination in their own lives.

All nominees or group members should be between the ages of 13 and 21.

As much information as possible should be supplied by nominators in respect of the nominee and why they deserve the award.

Forms must be signed by a nominator and co-nominator.

There are four main categories:

Individual Award – Any young person who has made a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.

Group Award - Any group of two or more young people who have contributed positively to their community.

Special Achievement Award - Any young person who has defied the odds or overcome difficult circumstances.

Community Safety Award - any young person or group who have made their community a safer place to live through a crime prevention or safety initiative/innovation.

A judging panel will decide on one nominee from each category to go through to National Garda Youth Awards.

Nominations can be submitted by any member of the public, relatives and family members are also free to submit a nomination.

Forms must be returned by May 29 by post or by hand to:

Garda Kieran Scanlon, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Kilkenny Garda Station

Garda Elaine Rowe, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Carlow Garda Station

Forms are also available at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/kilkenny-carlowgardayouthawards2020