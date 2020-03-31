PICTURES: Warning issued in Carlow after needles were left near busy footpath in the town

A warning has been issued by a local volunteer in Carlow over drug paraphernalia left near a busy footpath in the town.

Eugene Walsh of Cairde an Naduir warned all the residents of Avondale Drive, Hanover and all the people that use Hanover Park or the wall for a shortcut into the old Penneys store.

He said: "While picking litter [Monday] morning at 10:30am I came across used needles in two different areas, and despite the black box for discarding of them properly, they just left them on the ground for someone to be pricked by them.

"Plus found loads of drink cans and bottles in the ditches and on the road at Hanover."

The Council were contacted and responded immediately to pick up the needles and they will be destroyed now.

Eugene added: "But it's up to the residents of Avondale and Hanover to inform the Gardaí when they see these a**holes doing drink and drugs in your area. Take action now please."