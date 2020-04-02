PICTURES: Is this one of the worst roads in Carlow? Enormous potholes appear on rural road

Is this one of the worst roads in Carlow?

Enormous potholes have appeared on a rural road in the Dolmen County.

The canyons have formed on the surface of the Newtown Road in between Nurney village and Bradley's Cross.

Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to finish resurfacing the road all the way into Nurney village coming from the crossroad or Newtown direction.

Several potholes have appeared on the small stretch of road around 1km long and residents have also said that the road's surface is uneven and bumpy in places, particularly on the verges.

Cllr Michael Doran raised the issue at a meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he highlighted that the local authority had carried out resurfacing works along by the foxcover near Newtown and along down the hill at Bradley's Cross.

"We need to come into Nurney village. Is it possible for it to continue? We should look at something for it," he told the Council officials.