PICTURES: Carlow Gardaí carry out checkpoints at M9 junction as part of Operation Fanacht

Carlow Gardaí are carrying out checkpoints around the Dolmen County as part of Operation Fanacht - which runs until Monday.

An Garda Síochána on Thursday launched a major operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced recently as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

The operation – Operation Fanacht – will see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country.

The Operation will run from Thursday at 12 noon until Monday night, April 13.

It will involve thousands of checkpoints every day. At any one time, there will be over 2,500 Gardaí involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling.