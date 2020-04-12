GALLERY: Carlow people and businesses show support for frontline workers

Carlow people and businesses have been showing their support for frontline workers over the Bank Holiday weekend during the Covid-19 pandemic.

66-year-old Mary and Jimmy McAssey, 70, are pictured above along with their neighbours who have been flying their flags for frontline workers this weekend in New Oak Estate.

Also pictured is Ian Burnett's daughter, Emily, shining her light over the weekend in support of frontline staff and her homemade banner used from left over floor underlay.

Meanwhile, Café Roma have been doing their bit to feed those fighting the virus: