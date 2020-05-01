PICTURES: Concerns raised over condition of Barrow track as it has become 'overgrown'

Concerns have been raised over the condition of the Barrow track in Carlow as it has become "overgrown" in places.

One local has contacted Carlow Live and said: "The pathway is not safe anymore; it has become too overgrown.

"I don't feel as safe near the edge of the bank, it's too hard to see where the bank ends.

"As regards social distancing, it is very difficult for two people to pass each other at a safe distance apart with everything overgrown."

They added: "The few things we have during this lockdown, I don't think it's to much to ask to have the bank of the river clean and safe for local residents within their 2km radius.

"I wouldn't like to have a young family going up and down the line, it is not safe for bikes or prams."

Carlow Live understands that some of the affected areas include Borris, Bagenalstown and Carlow.

Waterways Ireland has been contacted for a comment.