GALLERY: 'They came in and circled,' swarm of bees settle in residential garden in Carlow

"They came in and circled," said one local resident after a swarm of bees settled in their garden in Ballon.

The local, who contacted Carlow Live, said: "They came in and circled and decided on a Japanese Maple. It was wonderful to see.

"We were delighted to have them but we were very grateful to Malone Fruit Farm who came and safely removed the bees. They placed them safely into a portable hive.

"We had been watching the bees on the roof of an old house for about a week. We noticed them missing and not long after this swarm landed in the garden. We think it may be the same swarm."