PHOTOS: Stunning entries to the Light Up Carlow Photography Competition
Over 150 families submitted entries to the Light Up Carlow Photography Competition, with the winners sharing a prize fund of nearly €2,000 to #shopcarlow and #lookforlocal this festive season.
The competition invited people to take a photo, which includes a festive Carlow scenery of either a Christmas tree or lights with themselves or loved ones, to be in with a chance of winning a €500 voucher for any retailer of their choice in County Carlow.
Due to the level of entries, eight runner up prizes of €60 Love Carlow vouchers were also provided.
€500 voucher winners
- Laura Kelly
- Maxine Joyce
- Michelle Coleman
€60 Love Carlow voucher winners
- Caroline Redmond
- Cheryl Blackburn
- Christine Connolly
- Ellen O'Leary
- Emily O'Hara
- Marguerite O'Brien
- Philippa Byrne
- Santa Kriscuna
