PHOTOS: Stunning entries to the Light Up Carlow Photography Competition

Over 150 families submitted entries to the Light Up Carlow Photography Competition, with the winners sharing a prize fund of nearly €2,000 to #shopcarlow and #lookforlocal this festive season.

The competition invited people to take a photo, which includes a festive Carlow scenery of either a Christmas tree or lights with themselves or loved ones, to be in with a chance of winning a €500 voucher for any retailer of their choice in County Carlow.

Due to the level of entries, eight runner up prizes of €60 Love Carlow vouchers were also provided.

€500 voucher winners

Laura Kelly

Maxine Joyce

Michelle Coleman

€60 Love Carlow voucher winners