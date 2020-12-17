PHOTOS: Stunning entries to the Light Up Carlow Photography Competition

CarlowLive.ie

Reporter:

CarlowLive.ie

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

Over 150 families submitted entries to the Light Up Carlow Photography Competition, with the winners sharing a prize fund of nearly €2,000 to #shopcarlow and #lookforlocal this festive season.

The competition invited people to take a photo, which includes a festive Carlow scenery of either a Christmas tree or lights with themselves or loved ones, to be in with a chance of winning a €500 voucher for any retailer of their choice in County Carlow.

Due to the level of entries, eight runner up prizes of €60 Love Carlow vouchers were also provided.

€500 voucher winners

  • Laura Kelly                 
  • Maxine Joyce 
  • Michelle Coleman      

€60 Love Carlow voucher winners      

  • Caroline Redmond                 
  • Cheryl Blackburn                   
  • Christine Connolly                 
  • Ellen O'Leary             
  • Emily O'Hara  
  • Marguerite O'Brien                
  • Philippa Byrne 
  • Santa Kriscuna                      