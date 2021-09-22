Search

22/09/2021

PICTURES: Sports Minister brought on tour of Carlow

Reporter:

Reporter

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed Minister for Sport and An Ghaeltacht, Jack Chambers on a tour of Carlow last Monday.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “During the Minister’s tour, we met with so many local clubs and education facilities and Minister Chambers heard some great plans being made in Carlow.   

“First, we met with St Leo's, St Patrick's College and Carlow Special Olympics Club representatives. Then we met with St. Patrick's Boys A.F.C (Graiguecullen Carlow) representatives and Snooker and Billiards Ireland at the incredible location of Carlow College, St. Patrick's grounds, Carlow.”   

The Carlow TD continued: “Following this, we went to tour the The Fighting Cocks GFC club where marvellous work is being done; then it was on to meet Tullow Rugby Club representatives and also Tullow Tennis Club.  

“Our next stop took us out to the Centre of Excellence in Fenagh, which really is a terrific amenity. We spoke about new plans and we also discussed the concerns of clubs who could not meet with us today, especially around funding.   

Deputy Murnane O’Connor added: “We then travelled down to meet with representatives from Borris Golf Club and CLG Muine Bheag Bagenalstown Gaels to hear some very promising plans. There are terrific volunteers and club people in Carlow and wonderful clubs and facilities. It was wonderful to be able to share this with the Minister.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media