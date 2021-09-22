PICTURES: Sports Minister brought on tour of Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed Minister for Sport and An Ghaeltacht, Jack Chambers on a tour of Carlow last Monday.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “During the Minister’s tour, we met with so many local clubs and education facilities and Minister Chambers heard some great plans being made in Carlow.

“First, we met with St Leo's, St Patrick's College and Carlow Special Olympics Club representatives. Then we met with St. Patrick's Boys A.F.C (Graiguecullen Carlow) representatives and Snooker and Billiards Ireland at the incredible location of Carlow College, St. Patrick's grounds, Carlow.”

The Carlow TD continued: “Following this, we went to tour the The Fighting Cocks GFC club where marvellous work is being done; then it was on to meet Tullow Rugby Club representatives and also Tullow Tennis Club.

“Our next stop took us out to the Centre of Excellence in Fenagh, which really is a terrific amenity. We spoke about new plans and we also discussed the concerns of clubs who could not meet with us today, especially around funding.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor added: “We then travelled down to meet with representatives from Borris Golf Club and CLG Muine Bheag Bagenalstown Gaels to hear some very promising plans. There are terrific volunteers and club people in Carlow and wonderful clubs and facilities. It was wonderful to be able to share this with the Minister.”