Last chance for Carlow's food and drink start-ups to apply for FoodWorks 2022 programme

The closing date is fast approaching for applications for Food Works, the highly successful tri-agency initiative run by Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc for innovative and expert driven food and drink start-ups.

Participants wanting to follow in the footsteps of thriving food and drink companies as Nobó, Wicklow Wolf and Fiid, have until 3rd December to apply.

The collaborative food and drink entrepreneurship programme is designed for rising stars to help them transform from a start-up to an investor-ready company, with a focus on scaling internationally. Over 100 companies have successfully completed the unique programme since it began in 2012.

The initiative, now in its tenth year, includes workshops with national and international industry experts across disciplines such as strategy, finance, product development and marketing.

Participants are also eligible to apply for feasibility grant funding of up to €35,000 through Enterprise Ireland.

Gillian Willis, Small Business Development Manager, Bord Bia says:

“We encourage applications from any ambitious, innovative food and drink start-up with the potential to export.

"Food Works has a successful track record in supporting Irish start-ups to succeed at home and abroad and can support and assist you to achieve your ambitions. The programme also showcases the pipeline of unique, high quality Irish food and drink products that have the potential to achieve export success.”

The closing date for applications for the 2022 programme is 3rd December 2021. Full details and an application form are available at FoodWorksIreland.ie