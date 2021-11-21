Search

21/11/2021

Carlow set to cook up a festive feast with inCarlow Food & Drink Showcase at Arboretum

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Celebrity Chefs from across Ireland will be descending on Arboretum in Leighlinbridge from December 4 to 12, 2021, for the inCarlow Food & Drink Christmas Showcase at Arboretum in association with Carlow County Councils Local Enterprise Office.

A host of chefs including Kevin Dundon, Paul Flynn, Jennie Maltese, Tara Walker, Shane Smith, Eunice Power and Edward Hayden and more will showcase Carlow finest Food & Drink in a series of Christmas demonstration events in association with the award-winning Team in Arboretum.

These events will inspire the festive tastebuds with a festive atmosphere in a specially built venue at Arboretum. Each event will have a pre-amble of 20 minutes of live festive tunes to get audiences in the festive flavour.

Speaking about the events , Rachel Doyle of Arboretum said:

“Food and drink are so central to the way that we celebrate special occasions or to the way that we socialise with others, so it is wonderful to be able to offer people a space to come together, socialise and just soak up the festive atmosphere in the company of some of Ireland’s best known chefs”.

16 shows will be hosted over the 9 days with morning and afternoon options available. Shows will be hosted in a specially built marquee and have audiences of up to 60 people in a layout which is designed to make everybody comfortable during the live showcase in line with public health guidelines for indoor events.

Afterwards people will be encouraged to visit Rachels Café and experience all that is amazing about Arboretum.

Speaking about the Showcase event , Kieran Comerford , Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said:

"The opportunity to showcase all the delicious food and drink products that we have available in County Carlow is also a great way of celebrating how multicultural our local community is, as well as the wonderful food producers that we have in the area”.

Comerford concluded by saying “we are delighted to be working with the Award-winning Team at Arboretum for this showcase event which is part of County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience”.

Tickets are available by logging onto Taste in Carlow Food and Drink Christmas Showcase - Arboretum Garden Centre.

Proceeds from the events go to Eist.

