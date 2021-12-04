Search

04 Dec 2021

Local designers and makers to showcase crafts at Carlow's Fairgreen Shopping Centre

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Form Designmade Carlow are delighted to open their doors at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow from December 2 to 24, 2021, for their pop up shop in association with Carlow County Councils – Local Enterprise Office .

Celebrated local designers and makers will showcase Carlow’s finest crafts including Jewellery, Ceramics, Textiles, Wood and Sculpture all inspired by life in Carlow, in their pop up shop over the twenty one day period.

Opening the store for business, Mayor of Carlow Municipal District, Ken Murnane said:

“Craft and Design, particularly local craft and design make the perfect gift for this festive season and we are delighted to support these local businesses through the Local Enterprise Office.

“It has never been more important  to shop local and it couldn’t be more convenient with the shop being situated in the heart of the Fairgreen Shopping Centre", he added.

FORM Designmade Carlow is a collective of ten craft makers from Co Carlow and include well-known names such as Jewellers Mary Bourke of DeBurca Design, Emma Jane Champley Jewellery, Liga Valg of Valg Studio and Ariane Tobin, textile artists - Nicola Brown Textiles, Leiko Felt, Slaney Quilting Studio, Woodworker – Darragh Sinnott and in the area of sculpture Martin Lyttle of Lithicworks and Martin Marley of MM Ceramics.  

Speaking about the FORM Shop, Mary Bourke of DeBurca Design said:

"The opportunity to showcase member’s work is a great boost for the crafts people involved. We are really looking forward to meeting customers, connecting with them and providing people with Carlow made gifts for the festive season.

FORM Designmade in Carlow’s  Pop up Shop is  at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow and is open from Decmber 2 to 24.

Monday–Wednesday : 10am - 6 pm,
Thursday–Friday : 10am – 9pm,
Saturday: 10am -6pm
Sunday: 12 pm -6pm

Commenting on the project, Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise in the Local Enterprise Office said:

“we are delighted to support Form on this journey into Retail and we wish them all well in the project which aligns to the key message of encouraging local consumers to look for local and made local for Christmas 2022”.

“I’d like to thank the Team at Fairgreen for working with us to Showcase the wealth of Carlow’s Creative Talent and I’d encourage all to drop into this unique retail experience over the coming weeks", Mr Comerford concluded.

