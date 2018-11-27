Hungarian Ambassador learns about Carlow treasures on visit to County Museum

Carlow County Museum was honored with a visit from His Excellency István Pálffy, the Hungarian Ambassador to Ireland, as part of his recent visit to Carlow with Carlow County Council and the LEO office.

He visited the county buildings, the Visual, Carlow College and Carlow County Museum.

The musuem curator brought the ambassador around the highlights of Carlow County Museum, where he learned about some famous Carlow men including John Tyndall and Kevin Barry, and St. Willibrord.