GALLERY: County Carlow Chamber president seeks enhancement of Carlow

The 2019 Annual General Meeting of County Carlow Chamber took place in the inspirational Delta Centre, Carlow last week.

In her final address as President of the Chamber, Yvonne Jones discussed some of the highlights of her time, while also acknowledging the contributions of members in creating and supporting the Carlow Chamber.

She spoke of the inspiration she received from her parents and parents-in-law who collectively have a business legacy of over 75 years and the support of colleagues and past president Derek Shannon in guiding her to be a strong voice for the business community of Carlow.

It was however the support and encouragement of Keith and her children that guided her along through the last two years and provided the energy, focus and time to give her time to the role in the Chamber.

In her final duty as president, Yvonne said that the Chamber wished to acknowledge and recognise the contributions that another Tullow woman has made to both Carlow Town and county throughout a distinguished career with Carlow County Council.

Bernie O’Brien recently retired from her position as Director of Services for Carlow County Council after a career spanning 42 years, she is someone who has an incredible work ethic and has given her all in helping to drive Carlow forward.

Bernie is someone that you could always pick up the phone to and has made a huge contribution to the development of the town and county.

Yvonne presented Bernie with an engraved board from local company Ballyshane Studio, after which Bernie spoke of her delight at being invited to attend the AGM as guest of the Chamber.

She spoke about some of the changes that have taken place over the years and the contribution of the Chamber and the business community.

Concluding her presidency, Yvonne Jones handed over the Chain of Office to Eileen Brophy, who became the 36th President of the County Carlow Chamber.

Eileen, in her first address as President of the Chamber, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of Yvonne over the last two years and the great work that the Chamber has been leading with.

She was honoured to be taking over as President of the Chamber and looked forward to working with the members and all stakeholders for the further economic development and enhancement of Carlow.

In recognition of the contribution and dedication from Yvonne over the last two years as President of the Chamber, Eileen presented Yvonne with some local gifts.

These included an engraved cheese board produced by Ballyshane Studio and a gift basket of Jo Browne products which included the Aroma Bamboo Diffuser and a selection of her amazing solid perfumes.