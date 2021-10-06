Carlow Town to get new, bigger and better Aldi

New plans were unveiled today by Aldi Ireland to replace and upgrade its Hanover Road store which will create an additional 5 new permanent jobs.
The new and improved store will offer customers a larger shopping space, with the retail floor increasing by 32% from 998sqm to 1,315sqm.
The new store will also be built according to Aldi’s award-wining ‘Project Fresh’ design, providing shoppers with an improved shopping experience.
Commenting, Donald Mackay, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said:
“Creating a larger Aldi store featuring our award-winning Project Fresh format will provide an even better shopping experience for Carlow shoppers whilst contributing positively to the town.
"The store team are hugely excited by this announcement and are looking forward to the store receiving a state-of-the art upgrade.”
Aldi’s Hanover Road store was the first store to open in County Carlow in May 2002 and currently employs 27 full-time staff.
