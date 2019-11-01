PICTURES: Circle K Ireland unveils new state of the art motorway service area on the M9

Circle K Ireland has unveiled a new state of the art motorway service area at the Circle K on the M9 Kilcullen.

Circle K, Ireland’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has unveiled its newest motorway service area in its nationwide network, Circle K M9 Kilcullen, located between J2 and J3, on the M9 motorway in Kilcullen Kildare.

This is the final of the three newly developed motorway sites which Circle K announced plans for last year in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Other new state-of-the-art sites unveiled by Circle K this year in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland include the recently opened Circle K M6 Athlone in Westmeath, and the launch of the largest Circle K globally on the M11 in Gorey, Wexford.

The new forecourt at Kilcullen will create 30 new jobs for the local area. This is in addition to the to the 30 jobs announced last month at Circle K Athlone, and the 40 jobs announced earlier this year at Circle K Gorey.

In total the opening of these three new sites has created 100 new jobs in 2019.

These newly unveiled sites in 2019 are in addition to the opening of a motorway site on the N7 at Kill North, Kildare in December 2018 which is part of an overall investment of €35million.

The official opening celebration, attended by Olympic equestrian hopeful Cathal Daniels, Circle K senior management, local political dignitaries and a host of new customers, took place recently, with a wide range of special offers available in-store.

The opening of Circle K M9 Kilcullen marks a significant addition to the Circle K network of service stations. Strategically located on the M9 in Kildare, it is expected that the new state-of-the-art site will cater for thousands of motorists daily.

Circle K M9 Kilcullen offers a wide range of superb products and services including Circle K’s miles and milesPLUS advanced premium fuels, dedicated pumps for AdBlue and Gasoil customers and fast-charge points for electric vehicles.

Also available are Circle K’s high-quality fresh deli food range which includes gourmet sandwiches, pizza and carvery dinners, a fully serviced barista serving Circle K’s own Simply Great Coffee, a wide selection of pastries, as well as its signature flavour range of Froster frozen soft drinks, and soft serve ice-cream.

The Kildare site, which will be open 24 hours daily, also features a wide range of services for customer’s convenience, including a seated café area, an indoor and outdoor children’s play area, WC changing and showering facilities, Wi-Fi, and extensive parking for customers including truck and coach spaces. A McDonalds restaurant will also be on site.

Speaking about the opening of Circle K M9 Kilcullen, Gordon Lawlor, Managing Director of Circle K Ireland, said: "We are proud to officially open Circle K M9 Kilcullen and announce the completion of the development of our three new strategic motorway locations, in partnership with TII.

"We are also delighted to announce that 100 regional jobs have been created at our motorway service areas in 2019.

"This further reinforces our ongoing commitment to investment in local communities as well as job creation nationwide, with over 2,200 employees in Ireland, and almost half of those being based outside of Dublin."