GALLERY: Great day out at Thyestes Day as Carlow based trainer takes home top prize
Photos by Christopher Dunne
Thyestes - the race that stops a county. Were you there? Check out our gallery of pictures above!
It was a great day out in Gowran as Carlow based trainer, Willie Mullins, took home the top prize.
Total Recall bounced back to form with a vengeance to run out a ready winner of the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran on Thursday.
