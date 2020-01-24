GALLERY: Great day out at Thyestes Day as Carlow based trainer takes home top prize

Thyestes - the race that stops a county. Were you there? Check out our gallery of pictures above!

It was a great day out in Gowran as Carlow based trainer, Willie Mullins, took home the top prize.

Total Recall bounced back to form with a vengeance to run out a ready winner of the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran on Thursday.

Photo gallery by Christopher Dunne