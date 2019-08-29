Met Éireann's weather forecast for Electric Picnic weekend - pictures and report

Met Éireann has updated its weather forecast for the Electric Picnic weekend in Stradbally.

The forecaster had already warned of some heavy and persistent rain and has not changed from this prediction in a forecast issued on Wednesday just a day before the first Picnickers arrive in Laois.

Met Éireann is expecting "mixed weather with some wet conditions at times, especially on Friday and Friday night". Brighter periods with a risk of showers is also forecast.

According to www.carlowweather.com, the latest charts show heavy rain arriving in the West and Southwest on Thursday night with a wet start in many areas on Friday, charts continue to show the worst of the rain missing #EP19 until late Friday night though.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.

The national forecast and outlook for the next few days can be found here.

The site opens to early entry ticket holders on Thursday which Met Éireann says will be a breezy, blustery day. The forecaster expects Thursday night to continue blustery. It will be mostly cloudy but and mild overnight.

Friday into Saturday look like problem weather days.

"Friday looks set to be an increasingly wet day for much of the country," says the forecast.

While eastern areas may start out fairly dry at first, rain is expected to spread to most parts from the west during the day. Spot flooding is possible. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. Winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty to strong in some parts.

Friday night into the early hours of Saturday could also present issues.

"Friday night will be very wet with a continued risk of spot flooding," says the forecast.

Winds will be moderate to fresh around Laois with temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

The weather looks set to be clearer for the rest of the weekend.

The forecaster said heavy rain on Friday night will gradually give way to bright or sunny spells and scattered showers during Saturday.

Temperatures will reach 15 to 18 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds veering northwesterly as the rain clears in the morning.

Met Éireann expects the showers to become confined to Atlantic coasts overnight on Saturday. Mainly dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly breezes but strong at times on Atlantic coasts.

Sunday is shaping up to be fresh and cool with sunny spells and scattered showers. Sunday night into Monday morning looks dry at this point.