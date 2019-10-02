Latest Hurricane Lorenzo charts reveal a change in direction on Ireland's west coast

The latest Hurricane Lorenzo charts from National Hurricane Center confirm expectations that the storm will veer right across Ireland after it reaches the west coast on Thursday.

The charts from the American forecaster indicate that Lorenzo will, as expected, lose hurricane-force winds but retain storm strength. The charts show its winds will be between 39 mph and 73 mph as it crosses the country.

One chart shows that Storm Lorenzo will make landfall on the Mayo coast and cross the middle of the country in a southeasterly direction.

Met Éireann has been holding daily meetings with the National Hurricane Center and the Met Office in the UK. The National Hurricane Center has been tracking the hurricane since last week.

