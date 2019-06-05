Arrests on M9 in connection with thefts after vehicle intercepted by Armed Support Unit
The stolen property consisted of cosmetics and household cleaning products
A suspicious vehicle was intercepted by an Armed Support Unit on the M9 on Thursday and a quantity of stolen property was seized.
Three people, including a juvenile were arrested and detained at Thomastown Garda Station.
They were charged with theft and possession of stolen property and are due in court on June 18.
