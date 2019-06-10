Garda appeal to find South East man missing for three months

Gardaí in Waterford wish to seek the public's help in locating the whereabouts of 51-year-old Paul Walsh who has been missing from his home in Waterford City since March 1, 2019.

Paul is described as 6' 2" with brown/grey hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Paul was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with any information or of his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.