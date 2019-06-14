Garda appeal after car burnt out in the Midlands following daring cash-in-transit robbery

Gardaí in Mullingar are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery which occurred on June 13 at 10.20am outside a financial institution in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath.



Three males in a gold coloured Renault Scenic car took a cash box from a security man.

This car was later found burnt out a short distance away in the Ballinabrackey Road area of Kinnegad where it is believed another car was waiting to take the occupants away.



Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual in the Kinnegad town area, or in the Ballinabrackey Road area of Kinnegad, on the morning of June 13 2019 between 9am and 11am.

They are particularly appealing to those with dash-cam footage who were in the Kinnegad area at the time of the raid to come forward.



Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda Station.