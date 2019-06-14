Man due in court following death of Kilkenny man on OConnell Street in Dublin

The man was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Friday morning

There has been an update in the investigation into the death of Kilkenny man Peter 'Rocky' Donnelly.

A 28-year-old man arrested by Gardaí from Store Street investigating the death of a man following an incident on O’Connell Street on Tuesday last, June 11, is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court on June 14, at 10:30am charged in connection with the case. 