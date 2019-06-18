Traffic arrangements for Ploughing discussed at Community Forum in Ballon

Chief Superintendent of Carlow/Kilkenny Dominic Hayes and Superintendent Aidan Brennan hosted a well attended Community Engagement Forum in Ballon on Monday.

Crime Prevention Officer Peter McConnon addressed the meeting on Home and Personal Security.

Anna May McHugh from the National Ploughing Association was also in attendance and Sergeant Joe Hanley gave a brief outline of traffic arrangements and planning for the event which will be held in September.

Chairperson of the newly formed Carlow County Council John Pender was also in attendance as were other elements of elected representatives.