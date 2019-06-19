PICTURE: Loyal dog stays beside injured owner until Gardaí and ambulance arrives
An elderly man was out walking his dog on Monday night near Portarlington in Laois when he stumbled and fell into a ditch and couldn’t get out.
Jack, his pet dog, stayed by his side and showed Gardaí where he was.
Even when an ambulance arrived, Jack wouldn’t rest unless he could see his owner.
Owner and Jack are home now and recovering well from their ordeal.
