PICTURE: Loyal dog stays beside injured owner until Gardaí and ambulance arrives

Amazing!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Loyal pet dog Jack stays beside injured owner until ambulance arrives

Incredible!

An elderly man was out walking his dog on Monday night near Portarlington in Laois when he stumbled and fell into a ditch and couldn’t get out.

Read also: Carlow Town gets new live music venue with an official opening to be held in July

Jack, his pet dog, stayed by his side and showed Gardaí where he was.

Even when an ambulance arrived, Jack wouldn’t rest unless he could see his owner.

Owner and Jack are home now and recovering well from their ordeal.