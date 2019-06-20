Gardaí and Irish Army to resume search for missing man at historic landmark in Laois

Gardaí and the Army are to resume a search on Thursday in Laois as part on an ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of a man who went missing in Portlaoise earlier this year.

Up to 60 Gardaí and soldiers were deployed to the Rock of Dunamaise off the Portlaoise to Stradbally Road on Thursday to search the area around the historic site.

Gardaí in Portlaoise reported that there had been no significant development in the search for Mr William Delaney following the first full day of searching.

Gardaí have been on the scene since Tuesday, June 6 after receiving information from Mr Delaney's family which indicated that there may be human remains in the vicinity of the site.

A helicopter attached to the Garda Air Support Unit was called to Laois on Monday to assist in the early stages of the search at the location.

Gardaí are also understood to be investigating the whereabouts of an individual who may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Garda HQ issued a missing person alert in January for Mr Delaney (56) who was reported missing from his home in Portlaoise on Wednesday, January 31. He was originally a native of Tipperary.

William is described as 5" 6, with medium build, black/grey hair and blue eyes. Is it not known what Mr Delaney was wearing when last seen.