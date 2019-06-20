Talks to resume in dispute that would have seen HSE hospitals grind to halt

A strike that would have brought hospitals to a standstill on Thursday has been deferred.

The trade union SIPTU confirmed that a 24-hour workplace stoppage planned for Thursday was called off pending emergency talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Discussions on the implementation of the job evaluation scheme for SIPTU members in the health service will commence on Thursday.

Strike action on next Tuesday, 25 June, and Wednesday, 26 June remains a possibility.

The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which covers hospitals in Dublin, Kildare, Laois and Offaly said the strike would affect patient and client services.

Patients were being contacted by their local hospital or healthcare facility in the event that their scheduled procedure or service will be affected by the dispute.

It is not clear if all services will proceed as normal not that the dispute will not go ahead.

"Hospitals will endeavour to reinstate services and appointments in so far as possible and will contact patients directly to advise of any appointments and procedures that can proceed tomorrow. Community services will operate a full-service tomorrow," said the HSE.

Nearly 40 hospitals were due to have been hit by the dispute.