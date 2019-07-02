Carlow motorists warned of reduced 60km/h speed limit on major motorway for next few weeks

Be advised

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow motorists warned of reduced 60km/h speed limit on M7

Carlow motorists warned of reduced 60km/h speed limit on M7

Motorists are being warned of further restricted speed limits on the M7. 

While motorists are already dealing with reduced limits at Naas, further works are causing disuption further south with more speed restrictions in place. 

Motorists are warned to take precautions and drive with care in the areas affected. 

The works will run for at least two weeks. 