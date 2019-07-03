State of stonework on new Tullow footbridge described in parts as a 'dog's dinner'
Project is not yet completed
CREDIT: Alan O'Reilly
Carlow weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, has said while the works on the new footbridge in Tullow haven’t been completed yet, he described the stonework in parts as a "dog's dinner at present".
However, he added that the real issue though is the "crazy location for a new pedestrian crossing considering all this was done for pedestrian safety I really don’t understand how anyone could think this is going to be safe".
While the footbridge is nice and wide and I know the works haven’t completed but the stone work in parts is a dogs dinner at present! pic.twitter.com/QHvtFtZKY7— Alan O'Reilly (@saloreilly) June 30, 2019
