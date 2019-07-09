UPDATED: Gardaí and Revenue seize €18,000 worth of drugs in South East

As part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in the Enniscorthy area, a Joint Intelligence Led Operation was conducted on Monday by the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, the Garda Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and Enniscorthy Garda Drugs/Detective Units.

As part of this operation, a house in the Enniscorthy area was searched.

Approximately 900 grams of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated value of €18,000 was seized by Customs Officers.

Gardai arrested a 31-year-old male at the scene and he is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.