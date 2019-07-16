EVENT: Ice-cream party to be held in Athy in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland

Two ice-cream parties have been organised by Kildare TD, Fiona O'Loughlin to raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland.

She said: "The first party will take place next Wednesday, July 17 at 2pm in my Athy office, 5 Leinster Street.

"The second party will take place on Monday, July 22 at 2pm in my Kildare Town office on Market Square.

"Every year I said to myself that I would organise an Ice Cream Funday to raise some much-needed funds to support Down Syndrome Ireland and every year it seemed like something came up and before I knew it then it was October.

"I am delighted to host two this year in two of my constituency offices." she said.

"I would encourage anyone around the area on these days to pop in and bring a friend, colleague or child with them to support a great cause. We will be there for the afternoon."