HAVE YOUR SAY: Draft strategy published by South East Drug and Alcohol Task Force

A draft strategy entitled Challenge and Change: tackling Substance Misuse in the South East Region has been published by the South East Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force (SERDATF).

The SERDATF plays a key role in assessing the extent and nature of drug and alcohol problems in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford and co-ordinates action so that there is a targeted response to substance misuse in local communities.

The SERDATF implements the National Drugs Strategy in the context of the needs of the region through action plans, which have identified existing and emerging gaps.

The SERDATF comprises representatives from a range of relevant agencies such as the HSE, An Garda Síochána, the Department of Social Protection, the Probation Service, Education and Training Boards, local authorities, youth services, as well as elected public representatives, and voluntary and community sector representatives.

The vision of the SERDATF is to reduce the impact of substance misuse on individuals, their families and communities through a range of integrated effective interventions that help people make a difference for the better in their lives and contribute to creating a safe and healthy community, support services that treat people with dignity and respect, and an effective partnership approach to tackling substance misuse.

The SERDATF aims to implement the goals of the National Drug Strategy's Reducing Harm, Supporting Recovery 2017-2025 by specific, measurable objectives over the three-year period 2019-2022.

The draft SERDATF strategy is available to read online. Feedback from service users, families, partner agencies and the general public is welcomed. Contact SERDATF chair Laurence Wrenne July 27 at chairperson@serdatf.ie.